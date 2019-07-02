Crest’s 12-pack 3D Whitestrips Kit drops to $13.50 with this coupon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $13.57. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code 5CRESTVIVID at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 50% off and the best price we can find. Walmart charges $29 for a similar 10-pack. This kit includes 10 Vivid Whitestrips and a pair of 1-hour express strip treatments. They can remove up to “5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re smile is already sparkling enough for the summer, consider some whitening toothpaste to keep it that way. These 3-packs of whitening toothpaste from Colgate and Crest start at under $10 Prime shipped.

We also still have this Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for just $15 (Reg. $25+) and the the Philips Sonicare 3 Series Toothbrush for $40 (Reg. $67+).

Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit:

R emoves 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile

Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days

Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes

Uses the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use

A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage – Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

