Crest’s 12-pack 3D Whitestrips Kit drops to $13.50 with this coupon (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 2nd 2019 8:26 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $13.57. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code 5CRESTVIVID at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 50% off and the best price we can find. Walmart charges $29 for a similar 10-pack. This kit includes 10 Vivid Whitestrips and a pair of 1-hour express strip treatments. They can remove  up to “5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re smile is already sparkling enough for the summer, consider some whitening toothpaste to keep it that way. These 3-packs of whitening toothpaste from Colgate and Crest start at under $10 Prime shipped.

We also still have this Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for just $15 (Reg. $25+) and the the Philips Sonicare 3 Series Toothbrush for $40 (Reg. $67+).

Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit:

  • Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes
  • Uses the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use
  • A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage – Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Crest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard