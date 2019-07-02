Smartphone Accessories: Cube Smart Power Strip with three USB ports $11, more

- Jul. 2nd 2019 10:29 am ET

Jsver Direct Store (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,400+) via Amazon offers its Cube Smart Power Strip with three USB ports for $10.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code JSVERPS3031. That’s good for a 35% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. With three 15W AC outlets as well as a trio of 2.4A USB ports, this is a compact way to simplify a charging setup. It gives you the ability to plug in up to six devices. Plus, a nearly five-foot power cable means it can go essentially anywhere. Over 665 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Tesla’s official iPhone cases are on sale for the first time from $26
  • Samsung 2-in-1 Qi Charger Power Bank: $43.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon 
  • Apple’s latest AirPods from $145, with wireless case $180
  • Speck iPhone Cases 25% off
    • w/ code JULY4TH
  • Orico 10,400mAh Portable Power Bank: $8.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code F3HBT9R7
  • Philips Hue Outdoor Wall Light hits new all-time low at $110 (Reg. $130)
  • Aukey 36W USB-C Car Charger: $17.50 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code L8LO8QMH
  • Bring Alexa on the road with Garmin’s Speak Plus Dash Cam at $140 (22% off)

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 56W USB-C Wall Charger: $36 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ code CVWKIEMK
  • Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $42 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ code Q4YFXKS6
  • Aukey 56W USB-C Wall Charger: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ code PUXWHGSQ

This power strip comes with enough outlets for multiple devices by turning a regular power outlet into a three-port smart USB charger complete with three AC outlets. Effectively eliminating the need to decide which one of your device to power first. USB output: 5V 3A, USB Power Rating: 15W, each port supports up to 2.4A

Integrated Construction of USB Charging Station: Three non-interfering outlets with sliding safety covers and a power switch / LED indicator. USB Output: 5V 3A, USB Power Rating: 15W, each port supports up to 2.4A.

