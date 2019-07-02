Smartphone Accessories: Cube Smart Power Strip with three USB ports $11, more

Jsver Direct Store (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,400+) via Amazon offers its Cube Smart Power Strip with three USB ports for $10.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code JSVERPS3031. That’s good for a 35% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. With three 15W AC outlets as well as a trio of 2.4A USB ports, this is a compact way to simplify a charging setup. It gives you the ability to plug in up to six devices. Plus, a nearly five-foot power cable means it can go essentially anywhere. Over 665 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.
This power strip comes with enough outlets for multiple devices by turning a regular power outlet into a three-port smart USB charger complete with three AC outlets. Effectively eliminating the need to decide which one of your device to power first. USB output: 5V 3A, USB Power Rating: 15W, each port supports up to 2.4A
Integrated Construction of USB Charging Station: Three non-interfering outlets with sliding safety covers and a power switch / LED indicator. USB Output: 5V 3A, USB Power Rating: 15W, each port supports up to 2.4A.
