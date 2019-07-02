Cuisinart’s 5.5-quart Stand Mixer now $100+ off at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

USA World Sales (97.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Cuisinart 5.5-quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer (SM-55BC) for $149.99 shipped in manufacturer-refurbished condition. Originally over $300, this model still fetches $256 at Amazon and Home Depot. Today’s deal is at least $100 off the going new rate and the best price we can find. It is also more than $100 below the price of the comparable KitchenAid stand mixers. This 800-watt stand mixer is housed in die-cast metal with 12 speed settings, a tilt-back head, 15-minute countdown timer and more. It also has a nice slow start feature so you don’t make a mess in the kitchen. Today’s deal carries a 3-year product warranty and a 5-year motor warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More details below.
One of the best alternatives to these hardcore chef-worthy mixers are those hand blenders. We happen to have the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender in Contour Silver for just $35 shipped right now (Reg. $50). Although not nearly as versatile, the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer is even more affordable at just $30 shipped.
Cuisinart 5.5 Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer:
- 800-watt stand mixer housed in durable die-cast metal
- 12 speeds; 5-1/2-quart stainless-steel bowl; slow-start and gentle-fold functions
- 15-minute countdown timer; 3 power outlets; auto shutoff; tilt-back head
- Chef’s whisk, flat mixing paddle, dough hook and splashguard included
- Product Built to North American Electrical Standards
