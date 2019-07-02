Refresh your toolset with DEWALT’s 3-Tool Combo Kit: $145.50 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK340C2) for $145.33 shipped. That’s nearly $75 off the typical rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Buyers of this kit will gain two batteries, a drill/driver, impact driver, flashlight, charger, and contractor bag, making it a great option for those getting started or simply looking to refresh their tool set. The included flashlight produces 110 lumens of light, allowing you to work day or night in both bright and dark spaces. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pair your new tool kit with a DEWALT 45-pc. Screwdriving Set for $14. Despite it’s 45-piece name, this set actually includes a total of 54 tips. This is possible thanks to the inclusion of twelve double-ended bits. A magnetic drive guide is also packed inside, helping to reduce “stripping and wobbling.”

DEWALT 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DCD771 1/2-inch drill/driver features a high performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability with a two speed transmission (0-450/0-1500 RPM), completing a wide range of applications.

The DCF885 1/4-inch impact driver offers one-handed loading 1/4″ Hex chuck and accepts 1″ Bit tips. It features a 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows.

The DCL040 flashlight gives a bright LED output – 110 lumens and has an integral hook for hands-free use in multiple placements.

