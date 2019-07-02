DJI’s new Osmo 4K Action Camera does it all, now down to $295 (Reg. $350)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera for $294.95 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $350 at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by $1.50, making it the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. This action camera sets itself apart from the rest by offering dual screens, making selfies super simple. Plus, it records in 4K60 for buttery smooth footage. Not sold yet? It’s rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save some cash, but still want to capture your diving adventures this summer? AKASO’s 4K Waterproof Action Camera is $60 shipped at Amazon and gets the job done. You know it’s great since it has a 4.3/5 star rating from nearly 10,000 budget-conscious shoppers.

No matter which action camera you pick up, grab this 128GB Samsung microSD Card for $20 Prime shipped. It’ll let you store hours of footage in one convenient place and transferring to your computer will be super simple thanks to the included adapter.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!