enso Rings 4th of July Event offers deals from just $9 shipped (25% off)

For a limited time only, enso Rings offers 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Classic Bevel Silicone Ring is timeless and stylish for summer wear. It’s currently on sale for $19 and originally it was priced at $25. Its beveled trim gives it a unique look and it’s available in several color options. It’s also lightweight, water-proof and with over 300 reviews, rated 4.9/5 stars. This ring is a perfect option for workouts, everyday events, work and more. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Thin Bevel Silicone Ring is very similar and on sale for $19. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!