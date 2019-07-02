Express kicks off its 4th of July Deals with up to 50% off sitewide from $21

Jul. 2nd 2019

50% off
0

Express spruces up your style during its Go Fourth & Shop Sale that’s offering up to 50% off everything. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Refresh your shorts for summer with the men’s Classic 10-inch Stretch options from Express. Originally priced at $60, during the sale you can find them for $30. These shorts are available in four color options and feature a stylish linen texture. If you like a slim fit, these shorts also are available in a 9-inch Garment Dyed Style for $30. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

