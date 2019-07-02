Bring Alexa on the road with Garmin’s Speak Plus Dash Cam at $140 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Cam for $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $180 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 22% savings, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. For comparison, this is also the first notable discount in 2019. Garmin Speak Plus records a 1080p feed and also packs forward collision and lane departure warnings. Plus it also brings Alexa into your car, providing hands-free access to music, news, navigation directions and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 165.

For an alternative way to bring Alexa on the road with you, Anker’s Roav Viva Pro pairs the voice assistant with a car charger for $60 when you clip the on-page coupon. Yesterday, iOttie released its latest Easy One Touch Connect Car Mount which brings Alexa into the mix as well.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings. The small, interactive Garmin Speak Plus device works with the audio system in your vehicle, providing high-quality sound through your existing car stereo speakers. It also leverages the growing list of Amazon Alexa Skills to bring you a full range of voice-activated audio infotainment, smart home automation and other lifestyle-enhancing features on the go.

