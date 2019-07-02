Bring Alexa on the road with Garmin’s Speak Plus Dash Cam at $140 (22% off)

- Jul. 2nd 2019 8:59 am ET

Get this deal
$180 $140
0

Amazon offers the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Cam for $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $180 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 22% savings, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. For comparison, this is also the first notable discount in 2019. Garmin Speak Plus records a 1080p feed and also packs forward collision and lane departure warnings. Plus it also brings Alexa into your car, providing hands-free access to music, news, navigation directions and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 165.

For an alternative way to bring Alexa on the road with you, Anker’s Roav Viva Pro pairs the voice assistant with a car charger for $60 when you clip the on-page coupon. Yesterday, iOttie released its latest Easy One Touch Connect Car Mount which brings Alexa into the mix as well.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings.

The small, interactive Garmin Speak Plus device works with the audio system in your vehicle, providing high-quality sound through your existing car stereo speakers. It also leverages the growing list of Amazon Alexa Skills to bring you a full range of voice-activated audio infotainment, smart home automation and other lifestyle-enhancing features on the go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$180 $140

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go