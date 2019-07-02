Halter’s Vented Monitor Stand hits new low: $18 Prime shipped (28% off), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Halter Monitor and Laptop Stands starting at $13.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. One of the most notable deals in today’s sale is on the Halter Z500 Vented Monitor Stand for $17.99. Having originally retailed for $50, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $25 or so. That’s good for 28% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. This stand features a vented, metal design that elevates your laptop or display and has a compartment for stowing away your keyboard or other desk accessories. It can hold up to 50 pounds and is a notable way to reduce neck strain. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 225 customers. Shop the entire sale right here for more.

Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options back in 2017 and have been using them ever since.

Halter Z500 Vented Monitor Stand features:

This Monitor Stand is designed for superior functionality and design, it features an contemporary two-tier shelf so you can work at home or in the office with utmost comfort. The Halter Vented Two Tier Metal Monitor Stand Riser lets you save desk space and minimize the mess by storing your computer on the top shelf or using the bottom platform to store keyboards, mouse, electric cables, files, paper, documents, tablets, and other office supplies underneath the stand. It’s equipped with sturdy and stable non-skid rubber feet to ensure that your table surface is protected from scratches and stain.

