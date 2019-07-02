Home Depot 1-Day tool sale from $50: Ryobi, DEWALT, RIGID, more

Jul. 2nd 2019

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off nailers, compressors, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Deals start at $50 across a wide-range of tools for your summer DIY projects. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Power Inflator with battery and charger for $64.97. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $85 and today’s offer is $5 less than our previous mention. This compact inflator is great for keeping your bike tires or kid’s toys filled with air throughout the summer months. Ships with a wall charger and 18V battery for use with other Ryobi accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more or jump into the entire sale right here.

Another standout is Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ Cordless Brad Nailer at $154.86. It typically sells for closer to $200. This is a great way to finish various tasks around the house, and best of all, you won’t have to worry about any hoses to deal with. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Inflator features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Power Inflator Kit with 1.3 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. This tool is perfect for tires and small inflatables ranging from 0-150 PSI. The cordless convenience allows for use in virtually any location, such as tight spaces or corners. Upgrade to LITHIUM+ Batteries for lighter weight and even better performance. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Power Inflator Kit includes a 1.3 Ah battery, an 18-volt charger, nozzle accessories, and an operator’s manual.

Home Depot

