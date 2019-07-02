Philips Hue Outdoor Wall Light hits new all-time low at $110 (Reg. $130)

ABT offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Wall Light for $109.99 shipped. That’s a $20 savings off the regular going rate and $2 less than the historical Amazon all-time low price. The latest from Philips delivers all off the color-changing fun you love in a weatherproof outdoor sconce. Features include HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa support, automatic timers, access to 16-million colors and more. Early reviews on this new release are positive, much like the rest of Philips’ expansive Hue lineup.

Just want to control your outdoor lights with HomeKit? Save some cash and consider going with iHome’s dual plug outdoor switch. You’ll miss out on the integrated Philips Hue control, but having two plugs built-in gives you added flexibility for just about any setup. I’ve been using this model for a while now, and it’s particularly helpful for holiday lighting.

Philips Ambiance Outdoor Wall Light features:

Weather-proof

High-quality aluminum and tempered glass

High light output

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors

Special light for special occasions

Control it your way

Set timers for your convenience

