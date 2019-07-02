Score Lacoste men’s shoes up to 60% off including sneakers, sandals and more

Hautelook’s Lacoste Men’s Shoes Event offers up to 60% off select styles of sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Gazon Sport Slip-On Sneakers are a wonderful option for summer and they are versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $75, during the sale they’re marked down to $45. These sneakers feature a lightweight breathable linen material and are available in two color options. They also have a fun logo on the side as well as an Ortholite cushioned insole. Find the rest of our top picks below.
However, if you’re looking for a dressier option the Concours 118 Penny Loafers are a perfect choice. The shoes are on sale for $70, which is $30 off the original rate.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ampthill 119 1 CMA Sneaker $60 (Orig. $85)
- Gazon Sport Slip-On Sneaker $45 (Orig. $75)
- Bayliss Leather Sneaker $60 (Orig. $90)
- Fraisier 118 1 US Slide Sandal $25 (Orig. $35)
- Concours 118 Leather Penny Loafer $70 (Orig. $100)
- Graduate Leather Sneaker $60 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
