Score Lacoste men’s shoes up to 60% off including sneakers, sandals and more

Hautelook’s Lacoste Men’s Shoes Event offers up to 60% off select styles of sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Gazon Sport Slip-On Sneakers are a wonderful option for summer and they are versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $75, during the sale they’re marked down to $45. These sneakers feature a lightweight breathable linen material and are available in two color options. They also have a fun logo on the side as well as an Ortholite cushioned insole. Find the rest of our top picks below.

However, if you’re looking for a dressier option the Concours 118 Penny Loafers are a perfect choice. The shoes are on sale for $70, which is $30 off the original rate.

Our top picks for men include:

