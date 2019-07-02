Use these solar string lights to upgrade your outdoor space for just $10

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers 33-Feet of LITOM Solar String Lights for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code A6H584WL is used at checkout. This is down over 40% from the going rate and is the best available. This string light kit is perfect for upgrading your outdoor space. Plus, since these lights are solar powered, you’ll be able to enjoy a simple setup experience that requires no plugs or batteries. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make hanging these LEDs simple with a 45-pack of Command Mini Holiday Light Hooks for just $6.50 Prime shipped. This will give you a simple to install and remove method for hanging your new lights on the patio or around your home.

LITOM Solar String Light features:

100 super brilliant LEDs glow a warm white light, which make every night starry nights. Ideal for decorating your patio, garden, lawn, porch, gate, yard, Christmas lights, wedding, party etc. Gorgeous lighting modes including Combination, Fireflies, Waves, Fading, Chasing, Fading slowly, Twinkle and Steady on. Choose your favorite modes based on different occasions. On 33ft Ultra-Thin and high quality bendable copper wire, the string lights conform to any shape you want. Also, they easy to storage and ready for next use.

