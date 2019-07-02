Snap 30% off the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet at $70 (Amazon all-time low)

- Jul. 2nd 2019 3:06 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $70
0

Amazon currently offers the Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for an over 30% discount, is $8 under our previous mention and a match for the Amazon all-time low. This 1:1 scale-model of the Infinity Gauntlet is the perfect collector’s item for Avengers fans. Just like other products in the Marvel Legends line, it features a high attention to detail and film accuracy. The Gauntlet’s articulated fingers and movie-inspired sound effects mean that you can don it just like the mad-titan Thanos himself.  Plus if you plan on attending any of the Endgame re-release showings, this is a must-have piece of merchandise to bring with you. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 385 customers.

Another great way to indulge your Avengers fandom is with the Infinity War Thanos: Ultimate Battle LEGO Set at $56. It includes over 670 pieces, four minifigures and even a Thanos BigFig. 

If you’re more a fan of Ant-Man, the Marvel Legends version of the hero’s helmet is currently discounted to $65.

Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet features:

  • Articulated fingers with fist-lock display mode
  • Movie-inspired sound effects
  • Pulsating stone glow light effects
  • Premium roleplay articulated electronic fist
  • Collector-inspired attention to detail
  • Includes: gauntlet and instructions. X3 1.5V AAA

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$100 $70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hasbro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go