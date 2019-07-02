Amazon slashes over 30% off the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse: $27.50

- Jul. 2nd 2019 12:37 pm ET

$27.50
Amazon is offering the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse for $27.48 shipped. Available at Walmart with free in-store pickup for a penny more. That’s over 30% off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by about $2. This Microsoft peripheral sports an “advanced ergonomic design” that “encourages natural hand and wrist postures.” Thanks to MicrosofTrack Technology, owners can use it on virtually any surface. A built-in Windows button provides quick and easy access to the Start Menu. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If you’re not in love with the unique form-factor of Microsoft’s mouse, consider Logitech’s M557 for $25. It too sports a start menu button, making it great for PC users. Since it’s equipped with Bluetooth, it’ll play nicely with Mac, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse features:

  • Advanced ergonomic design with thumb scoop encourages natural hand and wrist postures.
  • Mouse angle and height are designed to place wrist in a comfortable position.
  • MicrosofTrack Technology in the mouse gives you precise control on virtually any surface.
  • Windows button for one-touch access to the Start Menu.

