This Apple Watch charging dock also has three 2.4A USB ports for $19

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 4-in-1 Apple Watch Charging Dock for $18.84 Prime shipped when the code AVR5388V is used at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This dock not only charges your Apple Watch but also offers three 2.4A USB outputs to give your iPad and iPhone power with one simple device. If you’re planning to take a vacation this summer, be sure to simplify your charging routine by picking up this all-in-one dock. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather just have two ports in a more compact form factor, the Anker Elite Dual USB Charger is great for $11 Prime shipped. It provides 24W of total charging power to make sure you never wake up to a dead iPhone or iPad.

Oittm Apple Watch Charging Dock features:

2 in 1 replaceable baracket for apple watch and iphone, fully considered user’s needs.

One inside USB port for the Apple Watch and three outside USB ports for other devices, supporting charging of all Apple Watch models & three USB 2.0 and 3.0 devices simultaneously

The inside space not only holds the apple watch charging cord, but also can store other little gadgets like USB adapters, card readers, etc

Power IQ and Voltage Boost combine to charge up to 5V/2.4A Max per port for a total of 6 Amps

The stylish flat deck design allows the nightstand mode for your apple watch while charging with the Oittm Stand

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!