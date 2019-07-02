Try the popular Paula’s Choice Skin Care at 25% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Paula’s Choice via Amazon takes 25% off its selection of skin care products. Score an additional 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Paula’s Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser for $9.26 after all applicable discounts. Regularly holding steady at $13, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this item at Amazon. This foaming gel cleanser contains 0.5% salicylic acid to help unclog pores and prevent future breakouts. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Need a moisturizer and a sunscreen? You can have both in the Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Tinted Face Moisturizer at $23.51 via Subscribe & Save discount. Normally around $33, this is another Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. With its matte finish, this moisturizer is specially designed for oily and combination skin. It’s also formulated with antioxidants and reservatrol to further prevent the signs of aging. You won’t want to leave home without it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s Paula’s Choice Gold Box right here. Remember to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent deliveries at standard rates.

And if you’re taking any long haul flights this summer, make sure your skin survives the changes in cabin pressure.

Paula’s Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser:

FIGHT ACNE WITHOUT DRYING–Salicylic acid (beta hydroxy acid) dissolves pore-clogging impurities to help prevent acne breakouts, blackheads, redness, uneven skin tone, and dullness. This acne face wash gently removes dirt, makeup, and excess oil.

Formulated with a soothing gel texture that refreshes & calms skin, Paula’s Choice CLEAR Acne Cleanser cleans without irritation. For use on acne & blemish prone, normal, dry, oily, & combination skin. Gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin.

Paula’s Choice CLEAR skin care line includes our Pore Normalizing Cleanser, an acne face wash, Acne Treatment with benzoyl peroxide, Exfoliating Solution with salicylic acid, Ultra-light Daily Fluid SPF, our sheer matte-finish moisturizer with sunscreen & more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!