The 5 to 20-lb. PowerBlock KettleBlock at $55 for today only (Reg. $71+)

For today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock KettleBlock for $54.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $100, it sells for closer to $71 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. This set replaces multiple weights with an adjustable range from 5 to 20-lbs. It also makes for much easier storage in between uses. Woot ships it with a 3-year parts and a 5-year weights warranty from PowerBlock. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot PowerBlock sale right here. However, if you’re looking for basic dumbbells consider the AmazonBasics options starting from $15.50 Prime shipped. Another more affordable alternative to get a solid workout at home would be the Black Mountain Resistance Band Set at $25.50 shipped. It has everything you need to get a good workout in and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 950 Amazon customers.

PowerBlock KettleBlock:

Adjustable weight range from 5 – 20 lbs.

Replaces 5 kettlebells or 61 lbs of kettlebells

Increments: 5, 8, 12, 20 lbs.

Dimensions: 11″ L x 10″ W x 13″ H, 21 lbs.

Warranty: 3 Years Parts/5 Years Weights PowerBlock

