Stock up on Solimo Tall Kitchen Trash Bags: 200-pack for $16 (25% off), more

Amazon is offering its Prime members the 200-pack of its Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $15.74 shipped. Opt for Subscribe and Save and clip the 20% on-page coupon if it isn’t already. Regularly $21, today’s deal is straight 25% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on a product you’re going to need anyway. These 13-gallon trash bags feature a red drawstring closure for “easy tying and carrying” as well as a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many options, if any, out there that offer a better value. Today’s deal is about the price you would pay for a 90-pack of comparable Glad bags, for example. However, we also spotted a solid deal on the Solimo 120-pack of Food Storage Bags at $7.87 shipped. For Prime members only as well, just make sure you opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price.

Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at standard rates.

Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags:

I ncludes 200 tall kitchen garbage bags

Each trash bag has a 13 gallon capacity

White trash bag with red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!