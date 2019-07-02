Stock up on Solimo Tall Kitchen Trash Bags: 200-pack for $16 (25% off), more

- Jul. 2nd 2019 3:47 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $16
0

Amazon is offering its Prime members the 200-pack of its Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $15.74 shipped. Opt for Subscribe and Save and clip the 20% on-page coupon if it isn’t already. Regularly $21, today’s deal is straight 25% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on a product you’re going to need anyway. These 13-gallon trash bags feature a red drawstring closure for “easy tying and carrying” as well as a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many options, if any, out there that offer a better value. Today’s deal is about the price you would pay for a 90-pack of comparable Glad bags, for example. However, we also spotted a solid deal on the Solimo 120-pack of Food Storage Bags at $7.87 shipped. For Prime members only as well, just make sure you opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price.

Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at standard rates.

Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags:

  • Includes 200 tall kitchen garbage bags
  • Each trash bag has a 13 gallon capacity
  • White trash bag with red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off $16

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Solimo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard