Add TCL’s budget-friendly 720p HDTV to your setup for $80 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the TCL 32-inch 720 HDTV for $79.99 shipped. Originally $180, it typically sells for $150 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. TCL’s 32-inch HDTV is a perfect bedroom set or a solid addition to a kid’s play space. Features include a 720p panel, three HDMI inputs, and a built-in digital tuner. Over 375 Amazon reviewers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

TCL 32-inch HDTV features:

USB File Format Compatibility for Music : AAC, MP3, WMA, WAV (PCM) , AIFF, FLAC, AC3 , Photo: JPG, PNG, GIF

720p HD resolution for a crisp picture. Maximum resolution 1366×768

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite & Component (shared), Digital Audio Out (optical). Refresh rate:60 Hz CMI

