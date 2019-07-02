Z-Wave support highlights the Yale Push Button Deadbolt at $79 (Save $20)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt for $78 shipped for those signed into their Rakuten accounts when code HOME20 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $98 these days at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a $20 discount, is $11 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Its push-button number pad gives you yet another way to unlock your door without having to get a key involved as well. This combination makes it a notable option for smart home enthusiasts or those looking for a simpler way to unlock their front door. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the Yale deadbolt for Z-Wave users is the Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor at under $20. It’s great for making your home even more intelligent and we nominated it a must-have ahead of summer.

Yale’s Deadbolt is compatible with a wide variety of Z-Wave controllers. Our top pick for getting things configured right out of the box is the Ring Alarm System. Having newly-found Z-Wave capabilities, it’s as compelling an option as any for Alexa users or those in search of added security. Alternatively, there’s also Samsung’s 3rd Gen. SmartThings Hub which is a notable solution as well.

Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Vivent, Vera and more!

