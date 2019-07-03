All-Clad’s Nonstick Roaster gets huge price drop at Amazon: $50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Roaster (E7649764) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we and find. Walmart charges $94 with today’s deal being $25 below the previous Amazon low. This is a 13-by-16-inch nonstick roasting pan with a removable roasting rack, hard anodized aluminum construction, stainless steel handles and a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’re certainly paying for the lifetime warranty and brand name on today’s featured deal. But there are some comparable options out there for less. This Cuisinart roasting pan goes for just $33 shipped and is similar in size. Or save even more with this slightly smaller Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Roast Pan at $20 Prime shipped. Here are today’s Prime Gold Box grilling deals from $26 and you’ll find even more kitchenware on sale in our Home Goods Guide.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Roaster:

Large 13-by-16-inch nonstick roasting pan with removable V-shaped nonstick roasting rack

Hard Anodized aluminum construction for fast, even heating and easy cleanup; Anti-Warp base

PFOA-free scratch resistant nonstick coating for healthier cooking with less fat

Stainless-steel handles contoured for a comfortable hold and permanently secured with stainless-steel rivets

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!