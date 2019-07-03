Amazon now offering 20% off RockDove slippers with deals starting from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Simple Bare Necessities via Amazon is offering up to 20% off RockDove Slippers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and everything carries 4+ star ratings. The RockDove Men’s Plaid Scuff Slippers with Memory Foam are $15.19 with multiple color options. Regularly $19, today’s deal is 20% off and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Features include memory foam cushioning, quiet rubber soles so you don’t wake everyone up shuffling around in the middle of the night and a fleece interior to keep you warm. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You’ll find even more slipper deals in today’s sale including women’s options and more from $16. However, our Fashion Guide is filled with notable footwear deals right now. You’ll find notable sales at Lacoste, Reebok and adidas right now. And here’s the new TOMS Star Wars collection.
RockDove Men’s Plaid Scuff Slippers:
- Slide into memory foam comfort for instant relief from your outdoor shoes or sneakers
- Natural rubber sole lets you step noiselessly in the bedroom, and protects your feet when worn outside the house for short errands
- Fully lined fleece interior keeps your toes warm, with a breathable open back for odor control
- Well cushioned insole contains memory foam and two layers of support foams on top of a layer of anti-shock EVA foam
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!