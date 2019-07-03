Bring the AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack for your next vacation at $40

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Carry On Travel Backpack in Black for $40.28 shipped. Regularly priced at $50, this is the second-best price we’ve seen this year. This backpack is great for all of your summer adventures. It was designed to be lightweight and it has cushioned straps for added comfort. Better yet, it has a 15-Inch MacBook padded sleeve. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 700 reviews from Amazon customers.

Organize your carry-on with the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set for just $20. These cubes are great for keeping clean and dirty clothes separate and finding your essentials easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on the AmazonBasics Sports Backpack at $15.50. This would be a great option for the gym.

AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack features:

Carry-on travel backpack with internal, zippered laptop sleeve; ultra-flexible and lightweight; made of durable polyester

Main compartment with zippered mesh space, optional midway shelf, and internal/external compression straps

Front pocket and front-top pocket for easy access to documents and travel liquids; main upper packing compartment with organizer, expandable storage space tuck-away ID pocket

Padded shoulder straps disconnect easily and store away in zippered back pocket; removable sternum strap, waist belt, and shoulder strap; well-placed exterior handles

