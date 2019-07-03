Reuse an old hard drive with Aukey’s 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Enclosure: $11 (52% off)

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3.5-inch External USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure for $11.03 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 3J3Y38CL at checkout. Orders over $25 will score free delivery as well. Normally selling for $23, today’s offer brings the price down by over 52%. It’s $5 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked to date. This external enclosure is a great option for repurposing old hard drives that may be collecting dust in a drawer into new USB 3.0 storage. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 1.5GBps transfer speeds, which varies based on the drive you’ll be looking to pull data off of. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to lock in some additional savings can ditch the enclosure and opt for Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Hard Drive Adapter instead. At $9, you’ll save nearly 20% extra. That comes at the cost of not having the ability to power 3.5-inch drives and the loss of the casing.

Aukey 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure features:

Keep your data safe and accessible with the DS-B01 3.5” Hard Drive Enclosure. Ideal for turning old and unused desktop hard drives into external hard drives for USB 3.0 computers with UASP. Delivers up to 70% faster read speed and 40% faster write speed (on UASP-enabled PCs). Transfer large files, sync, and backup your computer, with speeds up to 5Gbps. Or upgrade your computer with an external SSD for faster and more satisfying performance.

