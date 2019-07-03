Bring a chocolate fountain to the party for $45.50 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon has the Wilton Pro Chocolate Fountain for $45.44 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon as well as Bed Bath and Beyond, it sells for as much as $150 at Michaels, is now within a couple dollars of the all-time low and about $15 under our previous mention. The 16-inch fountain has a 4-pound capacity and removable dishwasher-safe parts. You essentially hit the pre-heat button and then when your guests arrive, flip it over to flow and start dipping. Rated 4+ stars from 780 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it is about half the size in terms of capacity, you could save a few bucks with the Nostalgia 4-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain at $40 shipped. But either way, you’ll need some ammunition for your new chocolate fountain, and the Wilton Melting Chocolate Wafers are a good place to start. Some Bamboo Skewers at under $6 Prime shipped for a pack of 100 might be a good idea as well.

Wilton Pro Chocolate Fountain:

The Chocolate Pro Fountain will give party guests hours of dessert-dipping fun

Unique bowl design keeps chocolate melted and flowing while three canopies are perfectly spaced for easy dipping and the center tube disassembles for quick cleanup

16 in. (40.6 cm) tall. Adjustable feet with bubble level to keep the fountain steady

