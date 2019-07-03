Bring a chocolate fountain to the party for $45.50 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon has the Wilton Pro Chocolate Fountain for $45.44 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon as well as Bed Bath and Beyond, it sells for as much as $150 at Michaels, is now within a couple dollars of the all-time low and about $15 under our previous mention. The 16-inch fountain has a 4-pound capacity and removable dishwasher-safe parts. You essentially hit the pre-heat button and then when your guests arrive, flip it over to flow and start dipping. Rated 4+ stars from 780 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
While it is about half the size in terms of capacity, you could save a few bucks with the Nostalgia 4-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain at $40 shipped. But either way, you’ll need some ammunition for your new chocolate fountain, and the Wilton Melting Chocolate Wafers are a good place to start. Some Bamboo Skewers at under $6 Prime shipped for a pack of 100 might be a good idea as well.
Wilton Pro Chocolate Fountain:
- The Chocolate Pro Fountain will give party guests hours of dessert-dipping fun
- Unique bowl design keeps chocolate melted and flowing while three canopies are perfectly spaced for easy dipping and the center tube disassembles for quick cleanup
- 16 in. (40.6 cm) tall. Adjustable feet with bubble level to keep the fountain steady
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!