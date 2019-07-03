Deco Gear’s mountable Suspension Arm Mic Stand for just $7 shipped (Reg. $13+)

BuyDig is offering the Deco Gear Microphone Suspension with Boom Scissor Arm for just $6.99 shipped. Regularly up to $13, it goes for more like $15 at Beach Camera where it regularly fetches $25. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now at the best price we can find. Ideal for podcasters, this mountable boom arm stand can swing out of the way when you don’t need it or positioned at just the right position for various applications. It features a durable steel construction, quick mounting desk clamp and 360-degree rotation. Ratings are thin on this particular model, but at just $7 shipped it is certainly worth look for content creators and podcasters. More details below.

Anyone that has spent any time with our roundups of the best podcast gear and mic isolation shields will know how important a pop screen can be for home recordings. This boom stand does not include one. So you might want to consider grabbing one from $8 Prime shipped or less at Amazon. It is a small price to pay considering how much it can improve your recordings, especially on vocals.

Deco Gear Micr Suspension Boom Scissor Arm:

A fast and professional method to improving the recording capability whether at home or in studio, this dependable scissor boom arm design gives you the ability to put your microphone exactly where you need it. If you’re sitting down for a streaming session or standing in a booth to record vocals, this durable piece has over 27 inches of travel.

