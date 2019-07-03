Epson’s Home Cinema Projector creates a 300-inch display: $402.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector for $402.49 shipped. Note: supply is running out, but even if it sells out you should be able to lock in today’s savings. That’s about $100 off the typical rate, beats sale pricing at B&H, and is the lowest price we have tracked. This inexpensive projector can project 720p images on up to a 300-inch display. I use a projector almost every single day and absolutely love having a display that spans over 120-inches. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be prepared to easily tote your new projector with this $45 Epson PowerLite Carrying Case. Thanks to a hard outer shell and plush foam interior, this case is ready to absorb impacts, drops, and dings. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by nearly 100 Amazon shoppers.

Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector features:

Widescreen HD entertainment up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen.

Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3,300 Lumens of equal color and White brightness (1).

All-digital HDMI connectivity – Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device.

Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect.

