Get 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited and a pair of kids’ headphones for $3

Amazon is currently offering Prime members three months of FreeTime Unlimited for $2.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $10 per month, saving you 90% off the regular going rate. Those without a Prime membership can still enjoy a discount, too. Prime members can also grab a 1-year family membership for $49, which is down $20 from the regular going rate. A free pair of headphones worth up to $20 is thrown in with purchase as well. Amazon FreeTime Unlimited delivers an all-in-one subscription with access to “thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games.” You can learn more in our previous coverage which explains all of the perks involved. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

Terms and Conditions:

FreeTime Unlimited is offered as a monthly or pre-paid subscription and on a per-child or per-family basis.

You’ll need a current, valid payment method to sign up and to pay for the FreeTime Unlimited subscription.

Unless you notify Amazon before a charge that you want to cancel or do not want to auto renew, you understand your subscription will automatically continue and you authorize Amazon (without notice to you, unless required by applicable law) to collect the then-applicable fee and any taxes, using any payment method we have on record for you.

If all payment methods we have on file for you are declined for payment of your subscription fees, your subscription will be canceled unless you provide us with a new payment method. If you provide us with a new payment method and are successfully charged before your subscription is canceled, your new subscription period will be based on the original renewal date and not the date of the successful charge.

We may offer a FreeTime Unlimited Free Trial to eligible customers from time to time. We consider your free or paid FreeTime Unlimited subscription history when determining whether you’re eligible for a FreeTime Unlimited Free Trial. Customers may also receive a pre-paid subscription to FreeTime Unlimited as part of a device purchase.

