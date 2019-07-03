Put a gas fire pit table on the patio at up to $165 off via today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off fire pit tables. Starting from $285, shipping is free across the board and everything has 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the Legacy Heating Gas Aluminum Fire Table (vc-CDFP-S-CB) for $284.99 shipped. Regularly around $450, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we have seen in 2019. Newegg charges $470, for comparison. Along with a total output of 50,000 BTUs, this model has an aluminum construction, a stainless steel burner, included lava glass and a protection cover. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can browse through the rest of today’s fire pit table sale right here. You’ll find a couple other options starting from $335 shipped. Just note, the featured deal above requires a 20-pound propane tank you will have to provide separately. You could also customize your lava glass with additional colors to better suit your outdoor decor as well.
Legacy Heating Gas Aluminum Fire Table:
- Rectangular fire pit Table with table lid, Hammered Black finish
- Product Overall size: 56. 7LX21. 3WX24H (inch)
- Heat output: 50, 000 BTUs
- Aluminum construction and full stainless steel burner
- Lava glass, Table lid and a protection cover included
- Use with 20lb. Propane tank (not included)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!