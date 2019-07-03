Make jerky, Lucky Charms crunchy marshmallows, more with this $30 dehydrator

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach Digital Food Dehydrator for $30 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $60 at Best Buy and is normally around $55 at Amazon, with this being a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to make homemade jerky or even Lucky Charms marshmallows, a dehydrator is a must. You can use it to preserve meat or make crunchy fruit snacks. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your dehydrator, you’ll need this 10-Pack Flexible Reusable and Resizable Non-Stick Teflon Food Sheets for $15 Prime shipped. These are great for making fruit roll-ups or jerky, as you can just wash the non-stick sheet and reuse it again.

Hamilton Beach Digital Food Dehydrator features:

48 hour timer with auto shutoff and clear lid so you can easily check food

Adjustable digital thermostat lets you adjust drying temperature (100-160° F)

Continuous airflow provides even drying

Five stackable drying trays and powerful 500 watts

Includes one fine-mesh sheet for drying small food like herbs and one solid sheet for making fruit rolls

