Danish tabletop game Klask is on sale at Amazon for $27.50 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers Klask: The Magnetic Game of Skill for $27.65 shipped. Also this price at Target with free in-store pickup where available. Kohl’s has it for $50 right now. Amazon had been charging closer to $40 before this drop to the all-time low there. Klask is a Danish tabletop game that has similarities to air hockey. The objective is to get a small ball into the opposing goal via a magnetic playing piece that’s controlled under the table. But watch out for obstacles in the three white magnets that sit at the center of the board. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 250 Amazon shoppers.

Ever hear of Mancala? It’s a strategy game from thousands of years ago that originated in Egypt. This gemstone-collecting game is deceiving in that it’s much tricker to play than it appears. You can pick up a set at $12 and try it for yourself.

We also have a deal right now on Classic Scrabble at $12. And if you’re looking for some outdoor games to play during barbecues and parties, we have you covered.

Klask: The Magnetic Game of Skill:

A popular pub game in Denmark, Klask is like a fast-paced table-top version of Air Hockey, only it uses multiple magnets and a small round ball

Players must use the magnetic handles under the board to control their playing pieces on top of the board. The object of the game is to hit the ball into your opponent’s goal without attracting the white mini magnets or landing your playing piece in your own hole! You’ll need fast hands and quick thinking if you want to win this game

