Upgrade your backyard with this 49-feet long set of LED string lights for $38

Patozon (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mpow 49-Foot Outdoor LED String Light for $38.24 shipped when the code SQE46U69 is used at checkout. Recently, this set of lights dropped from $50 to $43, and this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re planning on throwing some awesome parties this summer, be sure to illuminate it with these string lights. These LED lights look rustic yet new and will take up little electricity while illuminating your entire backyard. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up this $20 Prime shipped Dual Outdoor Smart Plug to add voice commands to your new lighting. There are two plugs here, allowing you to command multiple strips of lights with ease. Plus, the outdoor rating means that water or dust shouldn’t affect them.

Another great way to illuminate your backyard is with this four-pack of solar LED lights for $15 Prime shipped. Though the solar lights are for more directional lighting, it’d be a great addition to the above LED string lights to help make sure people see where they’re going.

Mpow LED String Light features:

CREATE A CAFE AMBIENCE FOR PATIO BACKYARD: The outdoor string lights create a warm soft ambiance. A perfect string light for patio, deck, porch, garden, gazebo or bistro lights when you have a dinner, party or wedding banquets outside. IP65 WATERPROOF STRING LIGHTS: Heavy-duty commercial grade string lights, IP65 waterproof level, layers of insulation protect the strand from summer heat and winter cold as well as rainy, windy, or damp climates

