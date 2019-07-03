Score $20 in savings on Logitech’s 7.1-Ch. Gaming Headset at a low of $50

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70 these days, that’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches closer to $80 at Best Buy. With support for PS4, Xbox One and Switch as well as PC, you’ll be able to use Logitech’s headset on just about any device or console in your setup. It features a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric shell as well as a pair of Logitech’s Pro-G audio drivers for 7.1-channel sound. There’s also a removable boom mic for in-game chat. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 225 customers.

If some of the high-end functionality like 7.1-channel audio isn’t a must, then consider opting for a more budget-friendly option. At $27, Logitech’s G430 Gaming Headphones for PC and PlayStation is a great alternative.

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

Logitech G433 7.1-Ch. Gaming Headset features:

Hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric shell and comes with two sets of ear pads – sports mesh and microfiber

Maximum audio performance with DTS Headphone: X 7.1 surround sound and Pro-G drivers for dynamic range

Detachable boom mic and two audio cables included to work with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile

Removable boom mic has micro-pop filter to reduce environmental noises and deliver clear communications

