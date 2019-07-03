Organize the garage and more with this highly-rated shelving unit for $23

Walmart is offering the Mainstays No Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in multiple colors for $22.94 when you opt for in-store pickup. Note: discount will appear in-cart upon choosing pickup. Normally $30 or more, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a messy garage or game room, this is a simple and easy way to remedy that. The bottom shelf can support 22 pounds while each shelf above that can hold up to 15 pounds by itself, allowing you to store even heavy things on this unit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Grab this 6-pack of Folding Storage Bins from Amazon for $17 Prime shipped to stay even more organized. They’ll easily go on the shelves and help you make sure that your gear is easy to access whenever you need it.

Mainstays Shelving Storage Unit features:

With the Mainstays No Tools 8 Cube, getting organized in a stylish fashion is simple with this traditionally designed unit that is available in a variety of finishes to match almost any taste. With no tools needed, it can be assembled in minutes to create an attractive shelving system that provides a welcome storage option for any living room, family room, den or anywhere else extra storage and organization is needed. The sturdy storage unit has an open-back design and can support up to 22 pounds on the bottom shelf and 15 pounds on each additional shelf.

