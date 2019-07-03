Michael Kors cues the fireworks with up to 70% off handbags, smart watches, more

For a limited time only, the Michael Kors 4th of July Sale offers up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Mercer Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag is on sale for $174 and originally was priced at $248. This bag is great for work, school, travel and more. It’s available in four color options and has multiple zippered pockets for storage. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Mercer Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag $174 (Orig. $248)
- Runway Heart Rate Rose Gold-Tone Smartwatch $199 (Orig. $350)
- Ellen Leather Slide Sandal $51 (Orig. $130)
- Mercer Canvas Crossbody $82 (Orig. $228)
- Crosby Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag $107 (Orig. $298)
Our top picks for men include:
- Henry Camo Perforated Leather Backpack $175 (Orig. $448)
- Harrison Leather Briefcase $194 (Orig. $498)
- Bryant Large Leather Messenger $155 (Orig. $398)
- Heart Rate Silver-Tone and Silicone Smartwatch $199 (Orig. $295)
- Kent Nylon Backpack $99 (Orig. $198)
