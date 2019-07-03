Michael Kors cues the fireworks with up to 70% off handbags, smart watches, more

For a limited time only, the Michael Kors 4th of July Sale offers up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Mercer Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag is on sale for $174 and originally was priced at $248. This bag is great for work, school, travel and more. It’s available in four color options and has multiple zippered pockets for storage. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!