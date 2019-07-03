Nintendo Switch with Mario Maker 2 + 1-yr. Switch Online: $314.50 (Reg. $370)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con with Super Mario Maker 2 and 12 months Nintendo Switch Online for $314.45 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Switch is regularly $300 and the Super Mario Maker 2 Switch Online bundle goes for $70. Today’s deal is $55 off and the current best value for a Switch. Super Mario Maker 2 released recently to solid reviews and here are some hidden features recently found in the game. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for even more game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

PowerA’s Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock is the perfect add-on accessory for Switch owners at $15 Prime shipped. But remember, you can still score some great deals on a selection of indie hits via the eShop, not to mention these must-have first-party Switch games from $40.

And remember, if you already have a Switch, Twitch Prime members can score a FREE year of Switch Online right here. That’s on top of a batch of other gaming freebies.

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con:

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home. Play a nearly limitless number of side-scrolling Super Mario courses starting with the 100+ built-in courses in the single-player Story Mode

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!