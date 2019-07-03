The Palas 5L Humidifier is at the Amazon low for Prime members: $36 (Reg. $45)

- Jul. 3rd 2019 10:43 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering its Prime members the Palas 5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $45+, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Its 5-liter water tank can provide up to 20 hours of humidifying. The 360-degree rotating nozzle ensures even distribution throughout your space and Ultrasonic Technology “runs silently, providing cool humidifying mist without excess noise.” Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you have smaller room, consider saving a few bucks with this TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier for $26. Some users might also find a 20% off coupon on the listing page as well. Again, it won’t cover a space as large as today’s featured deal but it will get the job done for more than $10 less in smaller spaces.

Palas 5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier:

  • OVER 20 HOURS OF CONTINUOUS HEALTH BENEFITS: Large-capacity. 5L water tank permits over 20 hours of continuous humidifying, relieving sinus problems, moisturizing dry skin, easing asthma symptoms, reducing snoring, and lowering chances of spreading cold and flu
  • 360° DEGREE HUMIDITY COVERAGE: 360° degree rotating nozzle ensures an even level of humidity distributed in your home.It’s the perfect size for any room, big or small.Convenient usage in your office, home , bedroom, living room, and anywhere else you might need it

