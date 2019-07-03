Satechi Clamp Hub Pro delivers substantial I/O to your iMac: $40 (Reg. $50)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront offers its Aluminum Type-C Clamp Hub Pro for iMacs at $39.99 shipped in both colors. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find by 20%. This unique Satechi USB-C hub is made to mount directly to your iMac and add significant I/O without taking up too much room. Delivers an extra USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and a micro/SD card reader. Ships in your choice of silver or space gray. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 165 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for a bit more flexibility will want to consider a traditional USB-C hub. This option from Anker is nearly 50% less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, unlike the featured deal above, you can still use it with a MacBook if you have a multi-device setup.

Satechi USB-C Hub features:

DESIGNED FOR IMAC – exclusively designed for 2017 iMac and iMac Pro models with Thunderbolt 3 ports

EVERYTHING WITHIN REACH – quickly adds USB expansion ports to the front of your computer for convenient access to all your devices

USB-C CONNECTION – securely plugs into your 2017 iMac/iMac Pro’s Thunderbolt 3 port via 6-inch shielded USB-C cable. Use the adjustable knob to fasten the hub to the bottom of your computer.

EXPANSION PORTS – adds 1 USB-C port (data only), 3 USB 3.0 ports and Micro/SD card reader slots for a fast and secure data transfer

MATCH YOUR IMAC – brushed aluminum finish complements your 2017 iMac/iMac Pro with 2 modern colors, space gray and silver

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!