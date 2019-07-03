Pick up a stainless 26-ounce BlenderBottle at the Amazon low: $15 (Reg. $25)

- Jul. 3rd 2019 11:15 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the 26-ounce BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $25 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $22 these days and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This double-wall vacuum insulated bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and features a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall so you can shake a smoothie up on-the-go. It is made of high-quality BPA and phthalate-free materials with a leak-proof lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t care about the stainless steel build, consider this BlenderBottle two-pack for $1 more. Alternatively, the basic 20-ounce BlenderBottles start at just $7 Prime shipped on Amazon. Speaking of workout gear, Reebok is offering 30% off select red, white and blue items and Lululemon has summer deals from $39 shipped right now.

BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle:

BlenderBottle

