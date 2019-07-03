Tommy Hilfiger offers a rare extra 30% off all sale items from just $19

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 30% off all sale items with code DROP30 at checkout. Find great deals on summer essentials including shorts, shirts, swimwear and more. Free shipping applies on orders exceeding $100. The men’s Flag Logo Swim Trunks are a must-have for summer and it features a patriotic design that’s stylish. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find them for $35. Make a splash, stress free, with a drawstring waist that’s comfortable. They also have two large pockets for storage. Find the rest of our top pick picks from Tommy Hilfiger below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

