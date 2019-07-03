Less than $30 nabs WORX’s 14-inch Electric Chainsaw (Save 40%)

- Jul. 3rd 2019 4:47 pm ET

Worx’s official eBay storefront is offering the WORX 14-inch Electric Chainsaw (WG305) for $29.74 shipped when coupon code JULY4FUN has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. Having owned this chainsaw for 3-4 years, I cannot speak highly enough of it. It has made it extremely simple to clear brush and my arms no longer ache from sawing manually. What used to take 10-15 minutes takes just a moment or two. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Extend your reach with an AmazonBasics 50-ft. Extension Cord for $17. This 16-gauge cord is orange-colored for easy visibility. More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

WORX 14-inch Electric Chainsaw features:

  • Patented auto-tension chain system for extended Bar & chain life
  • Powerful 8 amp motor offers a consistent performance
  • Chain Lubrication with oil lever indicator
  • Compact and light weight design
  • Oil tank capacity 4 flu oz. and chain pitch is 3/8-in

