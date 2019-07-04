Amazon offers the MacBook-friendly YOREPEK Backpack from $39 (Reg. up to $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nancy’s Shop via Amazon is offering up to 30% off YOREPEK’s MacBook-friendly backpacks. Available in multiple colors, you can grab the YOREPEK Travel Laptop Backpack from $39.19 shipped. Regularly up to $56 or more depending on the color, today’s deal is as much as 40% off and the best price we can find. Most of the colors are at the lowest total we have tracked in 2019 as well. These TSA-friendly backpacks can carry up to 17-inches of laptop and feature a USB/headphone port, two-way waterproof zippers, a rugged handle with steel cable and padded shoulder straps. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to browse through today’s backpack sale for all of the color options. However, the laptop sleeve-equipped AmazonBasics Sports Backpack in black is a good alternative at just $26.39 shipped. But we happen to have the blue model on sale for under $16 Prime shipped right now. That’s on top of the AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack for $40 (Reg. $50) and up to 70% off Michael Kors bags.

YOREPEK Travel Laptop Backpack :

TSA friendly technology protects a 17-inch laptops/MacBook Pros/Computers, opens quickly at airport security and ensures a hassle-free laptop-in-bag TSA scan. Three spacious packing compartments for all your daily necessities, cloths, shoes, school supplies, books and binders. Built-in USB cable inside and USB charging port plugged into external interface outside, offers you an easy access to charge your phone and other electronic devices.

