Cherry MX Red switches make a debut on CORSAIR’s $50 Gaming Keyboard ($25 off)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct from CORSAIR. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate these days, matches our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Headlined by its unique compact design, this mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlighting and more. It’s a great option for gaming setups that don’t have a lot of space, but still offers the usual perks gamers desire from their peripherals. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 305 customers. More details below.

Tie your battlestation together by using your savings to pick up the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad for under $12. This option yields plenty of room for your new keyboard alongside space for a mouse.

And we’re still noting some eye-catching price drops on various AmazonBasics gaming accessories starting at $14.50.

CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard features:

Gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage

Brilliant red LED backlighting enhances the experience with dynamic and virtually unlimited lighting adjustability

It’s great for travel, and you’ll have more room for your mouse

Control to adjust audio on-the-fly without interrupting your game

