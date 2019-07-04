Cherry MX Red switches make a debut on CORSAIR’s $50 Gaming Keyboard ($25 off)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct from CORSAIR. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate these days, matches our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Headlined by its unique compact design, this mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlighting and more. It’s a great option for gaming setups that don’t have a lot of space, but still offers the usual perks gamers desire from their peripherals. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 305 customers. More details below.
Tie your battlestation together by using your savings to pick up the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad for under $12. This option yields plenty of room for your new keyboard alongside space for a mouse.
And we’re still noting some eye-catching price drops on various AmazonBasics gaming accessories starting at $14.50.
CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard features:
- Gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage
- Brilliant red LED backlighting enhances the experience with dynamic and virtually unlimited lighting adjustability
- It’s great for travel, and you’ll have more room for your mouse
- Control to adjust audio on-the-fly without interrupting your game
