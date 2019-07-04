Crucial’s 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD gives your computer an upgrade: $100 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Crucial P1 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive for $99.95 shipped. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a $20 discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Packed into a NVMe PCIe M.2 form-factor, this SSD features up to 2,000MBps transfer speeds. It’s the perfect way to breathe new life into an aging system, ensuring for speedy boot times and snappy file transfers. Over 40 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Don’t need the 1TB of storage? Opt for Crucial’s 500GB variant for $60 instead. And if your computer lacks an M.2 slot, this converter will let you take advantage of the SSD in a wider-range of systems.

Crucial P1 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD features:

Capacities up to 1TB with sequential reads/writes up to 2,000/1,700 MB/s

NVMe PCIe interface marks the next step in storage innovation

Micron 3D NAND – advancing the world’s memory and storage technology for 40 years

NVMe standard Self-Monitoring and Reporting Technology (SMART)

Redundant Array of Independent NAND (RAIN)

