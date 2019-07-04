Put Alexa to work with Eufy’s $200 RoboVac 30C Smart Robotic Vacuum (Save 33%)

EufyHome (an Anker-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. While you’ll typically pay $300, today’s discount takes off 33% and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the Amazon low. Standout features here include a 100 minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are also some boundary strips so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. With over 860 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. That largely agrees with our hands-on review, where we found it to be a “smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.” More details below.

Don’t mind leaving out the voice control or other smart features? Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main trade-off here is the more simplistic design, but if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

