Prep for Prime Day deals with Amazon Fire HD tablets from $55 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering Amazon’s previous generation Fire HD 8 and 10 tablets from $55 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. The best deal here is the Fire HD 10.1-inch Tablet for $79.99. Originally retailing for over $200, Amazon’s current-generation model goes for $150 now and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked on a 10-inch tablet from Amazon. With the Fire HD 10, you’ll be able to watch Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus, if 32GB of storage isn’t enough for you, simply add a microSD card to expand it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re after something smaller, Woot is also offering the Fire HD 8 from $55 depending on the storage size you choose. We’d recommend spending the extra $5 to get 32GB instead of 16GB, but the option is purely yours.

These tablets are perfect for browsing Prime Day deals in a few weeks, so if you lack a portable device to keep it locked to 9to5Toys, we’d highly recommend picking one up.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Beautiful widescreen 10.1″ HD display with over a million pixels (149 ppi / 1280 x 800)

Fast quad-core processor up to 1.5 GHz. Rear-facing 5 MP camera and front-facing HD camera.

Now with Alexa, a cloud-based voice service that provides quick access to the entertainment you want, including music, games, audiobooks, and more. Ask questions, shop, find news, weather, and more – just press the home button and ask.

Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle e-books, apps and games — including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Pandora and more

16, 32, or 64 GB of internal storage. Free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire devices. Add a microSD card for up to 200 GB of additional storage.

