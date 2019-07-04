Harley-Davidson gear from $20 at Amazon today: shirts, hats, more (20% off)

- Jul. 4th 2019 8:22 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the Harley-Davidson Official Store (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off a selection of its T-shirts, button-ups, hats, and more. Starting from just $20, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. We don’t tend to see Harley-Davidson sales at Amazon very often and there are a number of all-time lows to take a closer look at. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Harley-Davidson Sale:

Well, it’s the 4th of July and you know what that means. There is a massive selection of clothing deals available right now. From J.Crew and Tommy Hilfiger to a huge Macy’s sale and 50% off sitewide at Ralph Lauren.

Harley-Davidson Men’s Plaid Slim Fit Shirt:

  • Official Harley-Davidson Checked Plaid slim fit short-sleeve shirt for men is created to feel soft and broken-in from the first wear
  • Embroidered and printed patches; distressed printed graphics
  • Snap-down collar; button front; button chest pocket with wrench slot
  • 100% cotton twill; modern slim fit design that fits closer to the body
  • 90-day limited warranty

