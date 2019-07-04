Assemble a new low on LEGO’s Arctic Exploration Base at $98, more from $10

Amazon offers the LEGO City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base for $98.44 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $120 directly from LEGO as well as Target, that’s good for an 18% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This 786-piece set is packed with minifigures, including six different figs decked out in various arctic regalia. The build assembles an arctic lab, which also comes complete with a LEGO mammoth encased in ice to excavate. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $10, including the first price drop on the app-controlled Batmobile and more.

We’re also still seeing some notable deals on the X-Wing Starfighter at an all-time low of $50 ($30 off), plus more from $11. And for the latest from LEGO, check out the upcoming Star Wars Comic-Con sets.

Other notable LEGO deals today at Amazon:

LEGO City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base features:

Alert the Arctic Expedition team and get the LEGO® City 60195 Arctic Mobile Exploration Base ready to go! Once you’re at the dig site, get the base set up and start working. Analyze samples in the mobile lab while the explorers check out the area for other interesting items on the snow bike. Hey, what’s that in the ice block? Wow, that mammoth is massive! Come on, everybody; it’s time to dig up some history!

