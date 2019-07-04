Saks Off Fifth cuts up to 90% off Cole Haan, Volcom, more from just $15

Today only, Saks Off Fifth All-American Blowout offers up to 90% off top brands for men and women. Prices are as marked. However, there’s also an extra 40% off select items with code AMERICA at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more with code SHIP99. For men, the Volcom Drawstring Board Shorts are a no-brainer for summer at just $15. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $45 and they’re available in two color options. They feature a modern longer length and their drawstring waist adds comfort. Plus, they have a Velcro side pocket for small storage. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 7 For All Mankind Chino Shorts $36 (Orig. $139)
- Volcom Drawstring Board Shorts $15 (Orig. $45)
- Joe’s Jeans Classic Slim-Fit Jeans $78 (Orig. $178)
- Cole Haan Ellsworth Leather Loafers $60 (Orig. $150)
- Original Penguin Chukka Boot $75 (Orig. $185)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Cole Haan Marlee Leather Mules $80 (Orig. $140)
- AG Jeans Alex Cut-Off Shorts $78 (Orig. $168)
- Dolce Vita Printed One-Piece Swimsuit $36 (Orig. $120)
- Endless Rose Off-the-Shoulder Dress $45 (Orig. $115)
- La Blanca Social Club Tunic $36 (Orig. $109)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!